Karnataka govt to reopen colleges from November 17

Karnataka government has decided to reopen engineering, diploma, and degree colleges from November 17. Students can choose to attend offline, online or blended learning sessions. Colleges will have to follow safety protocols including sanitisation and social distancing. The number of students allowed per session will be decided based on registration, Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayan said.

It will not be mandatory to attend offline classes. Students who wish to carry the offline classes will have to carry a consent form from their parents. A task force will be instituted at each district and college level to seamlessly implement the reopening of colleges. The decisions were taken after a meeting between top officials of higher education, health, transport, social welfare, backward class and finance department.

The government has decided to give priority to practical classes and make special transport arrangements for the students.

In guidelines released earlier, the Ministry of Health has asked both schools and colleges to revamp their academic calendars in order to avoid overcrowding of the campuses. The shared access areas will not be available at all times. While the laboratories will be open, the apprentice or the equipment will be kept at a six feet distance. Gymanisums will be open with limited capacities and swimming pools in colleges and schools will be closed.

