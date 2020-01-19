Karnataka govt gives nod to teach ‘Vivekadeepini’ slokhas in schools

At an event called ‘Vivekadeepini Mahasamarpane,’ organised by Vedanta Bharati, Yediyurappa said, “It has been noticed that Vivekadeepini, which evolves the mind and illumines a person, has a great effect on students. (File Photo) At an event called ‘Vivekadeepini Mahasamarpane,’ organised by Vedanta Bharati, Yediyurappa said, “It has been noticed that Vivekadeepini, which evolves the mind and illumines a person, has a great effect on students. (File Photo)

The Karnataka government has given its nod to teach ‘Vivekadeepini’ slokhas, authored by Adi Shankaracharya, in schools across the state, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said on Saturday.

At an event called ‘Vivekadeepini Mahasamarpane,’ organised by Vedanta Bharati, Yediyurappa said, “It has been noticed that Vivekadeepini, which evolves the mind and illumines a person, has a great effect on students.

Parents and teachers have found a positive change among children who were inspired by Vivekadeepini.”

“Hence, the government has given its nod to allow teaching Vivekadeepini in the schools in Karnataka,” he added.

Vedanta Bharati is an organisation that promotes teachings of Adi Shankaracharya besides vedas and upanishads.

According to the organisers of the event, around two lakh children from 50 schools participated in the event where they were taught to chant Vivekadeepini, comprising verses for the seekers in the spiritual journey.

Yediyurappa reminded the audience that the Indian culture and civilisation is the oldest and the best, which they should feel proud of.

Likening Amit Shah to the first union home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, he said, “After Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel if we have seen a union home minister, it is Amit Shah, who has successfully resolved many burning issues of the countries within a few months.

“Shah succeeded in finding a permanent solution to Kashmir issue,” Yediyurappa said.

