Karnataka govt to conduct annual examination for classes 5 and 8 in March next year

The Department of Public Instruction (DPI) Tuesday announced that the Karnataka State Evaluation and Assessment Board (KSEAB) will conduct the annual examination for students of classes 5 and 8 affiliated with the state board from the current academic year.

According to education department officials, the move is part of the government’s effort to measure the progress and performance of students at the elementary level for the entire year. It also has the objective to bring more seriousness among students and recover from the learning loss caused by the pandemic. Until now, the students were evaluated based on the ‘Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation’ model, however, from the next academic year, they will be evaluated for the whole year.

Since state board-affiliated schools have already finished half of the academic year 2022-23, the government will only conduct the annual examination based on the syllabus taught in the second half – between November 2022 and March 2023.

The annual examination will be conducted between March 9 and March 17, 2023. According to the DPI, the evaluation will commence on March 21 and the results are expected to be announced between April 8 and April 10.

The KSEAB along with the Department of State Educational Research and Training (DSERT) will also prepare and distribute model question papers to students by the second week of January. The model question papers will be based on the ‘learning recovery’ programme coupled with the state syllabus.

The annual examination question papers will carry a total of 50 marks. Out of which, 10 marks are dedicated to oral tests, 20 marks for multiple-choice questions, and 20 marks for descriptive answers. The duration of the examination will be two hours. Meanwhile, the other 50 marks will be awarded based on the assessment of results in Formative Assessment (FA) 1, FA 2, and Summative Assessment 1 examinations.

“As far as the detention policy is concerned, the school education department – as per the amendment to the Right To Education Act – will ensure that any student who fails to score the minimum mark, will be trained in special classes and will appear for a re-examination which will be conducted in subsequent months,” said an official.

“This is not a board exam. This is… to assess a child’s learning to intervene and facilitate catching up. If a proper assessment is held and we tell the stakeholders about it, they will work towards the achievements. This includes the teachers, children, and our team that determines the pedagogy,” said DPI commissioner Vishal R.

“There is absolutely no detention. If a child is falling between the gaps, we do remedial classes and get him back to the competencies his grade requires. Even if a student doesn’t get 35 per cent in the supplementary exam, he can continue in the next class. The teacher will have realised what the gaps are and attend to them on priority,” he added.

Shashi Kumar D, general secretary of Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka, said: “Students have lost track of their learning capabilities because of the pandemic. We welcome this move by the government to introduce the annual examination and enforce the amendment in the RTE Act that allows students to progress to the next level and not detain them… But, I believe, the government could have implemented this from the next academic year, because in most private schools, the availability of textbooks is an issue.”