Karnataka frames rule to hold 15% government seats in professional courses for rural students

The Karnataka government has drafted a rule that reserves 7.5 per cent of government seats for eligible rural students from government schools and another 7.5 per cent for candidates who studied in rural institutions.
The fresh regulations come as part of draft amendments to the Karnataka Selection of Candidates for Admission to Government Seats in Professional Educational Institutions Rules, 2006, notified by the Higher Education Department on September 5 and shared with the press on Monday.
The recently proposed norm is named the Karnataka Selection of Candidates for Admission to Government Seats in Professional Educational Institutions (Amendment) Rules, 2026. The rule will come into effect from the date of its publication in the Official Gazette. The amendment has been drafted under Section 14 of the Karnataka Educational Institutions (Prohibition of Capitation Fee) Act, 1984.
Under the framed amendment, out of the total 15 per cent government-seat quota, 7.5 per cent would be reserved horizontally for eligible rural candidates who pursued their school education from Class 1 to 10 in government schools or government pre-university colleges, which are managed by the School Education Department and located in rural areas of Karnataka.
The remaining 7.5 per cent has been reserved for eligible rural candidates who studied from Class 1 to 10 in educational institutions or schools situated in rural areas of the state, regardless of whether they are state-governed.
The government has stated that the draft rules were being issued publicly for the information of persons likely to be affected, and also to allow them to raise objections and suggestions, which would be considered if received within 15 days of the draft’s publication in the Official Gazette.
— With inputs from PTI