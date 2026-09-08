Karnataka frames rule to hold 15% government seats in professional courses for rural students

The rule will come into effect from the date of its publication in the Official Gazette (Express Archive)

The Karnataka government has drafted a rule that reserves 7.5 per cent of government seats for eligible rural students from government schools and another 7.5 per cent for candidates who studied in rural institutions.

The fresh regulations come as part of draft amendments to the Karnataka Selection of Candidates for Admission to Government Seats in Professional Educational Institutions Rules, 2006, notified by the Higher Education Department on September 5 and shared with the press on Monday.

The recently proposed norm is named the Karnataka Selection of Candidates for Admission to Government Seats in Professional Educational Institutions (Amendment) Rules, 2026. The rule will come into effect from the date of its publication in the Official Gazette. The amendment has been drafted under Section 14 of the Karnataka Educational Institutions (Prohibition of Capitation Fee) Act, 1984.