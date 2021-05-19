Karnataka: Expert panel to frame education guidelines for 2021-22 academic year, NEP implementation ‘top agenda’

Arrangements will be made to ensure textbooks for the next academic year would reach children within a time span of two months. Express Photo By Praveen Khanna / representational image

The Karnataka government Wednesday announced that it will constitute an expert panel to frame guidelines for primary and secondary education for the upcoming 2021-22 academic year. According to Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar, the committee will oversee the assessment models, online education, offline education, teacher training methodology, pragmatic utilisation of budgetary resources, other related issues.

He explained, “The committee will comprise educationists, health experts, representatives from Indian Institute of Science (IISc), NIMHANS, child specialists, and members of the Covid-19 technical advisory committee (TAC) in addition to officers and representatives of parents, private schools and teacher associations.”

The Minister added, “The implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) in letter and spirit will be top of the agenda during the ensuing academic year.”

Officials added that the process of teacher recruitment will be expedited by completing the formality of the Cadre and Recruitment amendment as early as possible. Further, Kumar added that arrangements will be made to ensure textbooks for the next academic year would reach children within a time span of two months.