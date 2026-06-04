KEA releases KCET 2026 draft seat matrix, objections open till June 9

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the draft seat matrix for engineering admissions for the 2026-27 academic year under the KCET 2026 counselling process. Eligible students can submit objections or suggestions until June 9.
The draft seat matrix was released following a notification issued by the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) on May 30. It covers engineering colleges across Karnataka and includes branch-wise and category-wise seat details for programmes such as Computer Science and Engineering, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Civil Engineering, and Mechanical Engineering, among others.
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All seats in government engineering colleges will be filled through KEA under the government quota. In aided colleges, 95% of approved seats will go through KEA, with the remaining 5% reserved under the management quota. In unaided engineering colleges, 45% of seats will be filled through KEA, 30% through COMEDK, and the remaining 25% under the management and NRI quotas.
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As per the draft matrix, government engineering colleges and VTU constituent colleges have a total controlled intake of 6,900 KEA seats with 345 supernumerary quota seats, while aided engineering colleges have 2,803 KEA seats with 147 supernumerary seats. Supernumerary seats are allocated over and above the sanctioned intake and are typically reserved for specific student categories.
The seat matrix has been prepared based on approvals granted by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and other relevant authorities. It also incorporates colleges that have received approval for new courses, increased intake, or institutional mergers for the current cycle.
The release of the draft matrix allows institutions and candidates to flag discrepancies before the final version is published. Errors left uncorrected can affect a candidate’s college and branch preferences during choice filling.
Stakeholders can submit objections or suggestions to the DTE, Bengaluru, through the method specified in the official notification, before the June 9 deadline. All objections received will be reviewed prior to the release of the final seat matrix. Candidates are advised to check the draft matrix carefully against their preferred colleges and branches and raise concerns within the stipulated window.
The KCET 2026 results are also expected shortly, after which KEA will announce the counselling schedule, including choice filling and seat allotment rounds.