KEA releases KCET 2026 draft seat matrix, objections open till June 9

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the draft seat matrix for engineering admissions for the 2026-27 academic year under the KCET 2026 counselling process. Eligible students can submit objections or suggestions until June 9.

The draft seat matrix was released following a notification issued by the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) on May 30. It covers engineering colleges across Karnataka and includes branch-wise and category-wise seat details for programmes such as Computer Science and Engineering, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Civil Engineering, and Mechanical Engineering, among others.

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All seats in government engineering colleges will be filled through KEA under the government quota. In aided colleges, 95% of approved seats will go through KEA, with the remaining 5% reserved under the management quota. In unaided engineering colleges, 45% of seats will be filled through KEA, 30% through COMEDK, and the remaining 25% under the management and NRI quotas.