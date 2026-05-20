KEA warns medical colleges against collecting unauthorised caution deposits, university fees

It on the basis of counselling that a student gets admission into various medical colleges in the country.

The Chairman of the Admission Overseeing Committee, Justice Ramachandra D Huddar, on Tuesday warned medical colleges in Karnataka against collecting unauthorised fees from students during undergraduate and postgraduate admissions.

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The committee said it has received complaints that some medical colleges were collecting university fees from students despite the amount having been paid already to the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) during seat allotment.

The KEA had directly remitted the university fee to the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, it said.

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