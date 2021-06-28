Karnataka Education minister releases schedule for SSLC exam, II PU results in July

Karnataka Education Minister Suresh Kumar Monday released the schedule for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination or the 10th standard examination. SSLC exams will be held for two days. The first papers — Science, Maths and Social Science — will be clubbed in one paper on July 19 and the second paper on languages will be held on July 22.

Both the examinations will be held between 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. Suresh Kumar said, “All teachers will be vaccinated within a week to have them prepared for exams.”

Meanwhile, symptomatic children who appear for the SSLC exam to be isolated in a separate room at the exam centre. “Those kids who have tested Covid positive and want to write can write at a centre nearby arrangements made for them to be isolated,” he added.

Section 144 will be imposed 200 meters around exam centres to ensure social distancing since the examination is conducted amid of the covid-19 pandemic.

“This year, SSLC examination will be held and the question paper will contain only multiple-choice questions. Answer papers will have optical mark readers (OMR). Each subject will be for a maximum of 40 marks. Only one question paper containing all the three core subjects totalling 120 marks will be provided,” he added.

The first paper will have Maths, Science and Social Science divided into three parts. The examination would be held for three hours from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm on a designated day. A three-day gap between each examination would be provided by the department.

“Similarly, for the language examinations, three subjects of I, II, and III languages will be the parts of a question paper that totals to 120 marks. Each subject will be 40 marks. The examination pattern will be similar for all kinds of students,” the minister explained.

According to the minister, there won’t be supplementary exams this year. “Grades will be awarded as A, B, and C based on the marks. We will publish a model question paper on our website shortly,” the minister informed.

Meanwhile, Karnataka’s second PU results to be announced in the second week of July said the education minister. “The government has decided to cancel the II PUC exam, students will be promoted with grades. When the situation is under control, exam options for those seeking grade improvement will be conducted,” Education Minister Suresh Kumar told reporters in Bengaluru.

Last week, the government released the standard operating procedure (SOP) for teachers. The SOP mandated sanitising the exam halls, furniture, and toilets daily by spraying disinfectant solutions before and after the exam. There would be 12 children in the examination hall and only one student at each desk to maintain physical distancing. Also, the SOP ordered students not to gather at any time.

In the rural areas, arrangements should be made to ensure that the test centres should be created in a manner that students need not go to the taluk-level to appear for the exam, the SOP said.

Vaccinating the teachers, staff, and officials involved in conducting the examination with the cooperation of the district administration is mandatory, the Minister said, adding that they need to make sure that they get a dose of the vaccine well before the exams.

Over 8.75 lakh students will take the SSLC exams in over 6000 centres across the state and the number of exam centres has been doubled from last year to ensure social distancing.

Last year, the Karnataka government had conducted the SSLC exams despite the ongoing covid-19 pandemic and also the opposition parties and experts had expressed fear of overspread of infection.