Wednesday, August 03, 2022

K’taka: Education department conducts review meeting on school infrastructure, adoption and ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign

In the meeting, School Education and Literacy Minister B C Nageshinstructed the officials to construct good quality new classrooms and also construct alternate classrooms until the work is complete.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
Updated: August 3, 2022 10:47:29 pm
Minister BC Nagesh also directed that construction work of the rooms should be completed within the time limit. (Express/sourced)

Karnataka School Education and Literacy Minister B C Nagesh Wednesday held a review meeting with the district commissioners, zilla panchayat CEOs and education department officials of all districts on various issues, including the construction of 8,101 classrooms in the government schools and colleges under the Viveka Yojana.

In the meeting, the minister instructed the officials to construct good quality new classrooms and also construct alternate classrooms until the work is complete.

Nagesh also directed that construction work of the rooms should be completed within the time limit.

He also discussed plans for a special campaign that has been launched from August to October to protect the property of the government schools and colleges.

The minister, as per the statement issued by the education department, instructed the officials to work in coordination with the revenue department on the measures taken to clear the encroachments.

As part of the adoption programme that is being implemented to improve the quality of education in schools and colleges, Nagesh directed the authorities to adopt any government school or PU college under their jurisdiction for development and that the authorities must visit the education institution at least once a month to review the progress.

The minister also highlighted the importance of implementing the Central government’s Har Ghar Tiranga campaign as part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ programme.

In this context, he asked the officials to advise, instruct and encourage everyone to fly the national flag in schools and colleges and at their homes.

A circular has also been issued by the education department to organize essay, singing, costume, speech and national flag drawing competitions in the schools and colleges for the Independence Day celebration.

 

First published on: 03-08-2022 at 10:43:08 pm

