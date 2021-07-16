Karnataka govt releases dates for Diploma, Degree exams

To facilitate students writing the examination contact classes will be held and they can approach to get any clarifications or clear any doubts and to prepare for the examinations, he emphasised. (Representative Image)

Karnataka Deputy CM CN Ashwathnarayan, who is also the minister for higher education, announced the schedule of examinations of Diploma and Degree courses on Friday, after convening a meeting with higher officials of the department.

Addressing the media, Narayana announced, the practical exams for odd semesters (01-03-05) will be held from July 26-28 and theory exams for the leftover subjects of 01, 03, 05, and other semesters will be held from August 2-21.

The practical exams for even semesters (02-04-06) is scheduled to be conducted from November 2, 2021 to November 12, and theory exams for the same semesters will be conducted from November 17, 2021 to December 6, 2021.

Read | Schools in Haryana reopen for Classes 9 to 12

The exams of degree courses for odd semesters (which has been completely kept pending in Gulbarga, Karanata and Bengaluru universities and a few subjects leftover in some other universities) is scheduled to be completed by August 15, and for even semesters in October, for which the dates will be notified shortly, he informed.

#Karnataka: Dates out for diploma, degree exams. Odd sems

Practicals: July 26-28

Theory: Aug 2-21 Even sems

Practicals: Nov 2-11

Theory: Nov 17-Dec 6 Exams pending due to #Covid19 at present to be completed by Aug (odd sems), Oct (even sems), Dy CM announces. @IndianExpress — Ralph Alex Arakal (@ralpharakal) July 16, 2021

To facilitate students writing the examination contact classes will be held and they can approach to get any clarifications or clear any doubts and to prepare for the examinations, he emphasised.

Pertaining to the opening of regular classes for degree classes, the decision will be taken in 3-4 days after consultations with the Chief Minister, BS Yediyurappa, he pointed out.

Dr Thimmegowda, Vice-Chairperson, State Higher Education Council, Kumar Naik, ACS, Dept. of Higher Education, Pradeep P, Commissioner, Dept. of Collegiate Education were present.