Karnataka DTE April-May exam result declared, how to check

Karnataka DTE April-May exam result 2019: Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Karnataka has declared the results of the diploma examinations conducted in April and May 2019. The candidates can check the result on the official websites — btekarlinx.net and dte.kar.nic.in.

The exam was conducted in April and May 2019 at various centres in the state. There are three links to host the result. The diploma exam result will be also available at exametc.com.

DTE Karnataka diploma results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, search for the link ‘Karnataka Diploma April/ May results 2019’

Step 3: Click on it. A new page will open.

Step 4: Submit your institute code, register and semester numbers

Step 5: The results will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Check it and save it for further reference

The Board of Technical Examination is responsible to conduct diploma/post diploma /tailoring examination and award diploma/ post diploma/ certificate to the eligible candidates. It was established in 1959 after a number of polytechnics and technical degree college’s increased in the state.