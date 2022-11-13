scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 13, 2022

Karnataka DCET 2022: Admit card released; exam to be held on November 20

Karnataka DCET 2022: Karnataka Examinations Authority will conduct the exam for Diploma CET 2022 on November 20. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website- kea.kar.nic.in

Karnataka DCET 2022: Admit card was suppose to release on November 8 (Express Photo by Narendra Vaskar/ Representative Image)

Karnataka DCET 2022: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) recently released the admit card for Diploma CET or DCET exam. The exam will be conducted on November 20. Candidates can download it from the official website — kea.kar.nic.in.

The notice said that the hall ticket will be available from November 8. DCET is for candidates who want to take admission in second year (semester 3) engineering courses under lateral entry scheme.

Karnataka DCET 2022: How to download admit card

Step 1: Go to the official website — kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Click on admissions on the top bar

Step 3: A drop down menu will appear, click on DCET 2022

Step 4: Click on the link DCET 2022 admit card

Step 5: Enter your credentials such as application number, date of birth

Step 6: View the admit card and download it for future reference

There will be two exams held on November 20, one for all the candidates at various centres for Applied Science and Applied Mathematics for all programmes from 10 am to 1 pm. It will be for 100 marks.

The second exam will only be for Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga candidates, it will be held only in Bangalore. It will be for the Kannada language test from 3 pm to 4 pm. It will be for 50 marks.

First published on: 13-11-2022 at 04:19:37 pm
