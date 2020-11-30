Karnataka COMEDK UGET round 1 seat allotment result released, how to check

COMEDK UGET seat allotment result 2020: Selected candidates will pay the counselling fee from November 30 to December 5 upto 12 pm. Representational image/ file

Karnataka COMEDK UGET seat allotment result 2020: The round one seat allotment result for the Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) UGET 2020 has been released. The candidates can check their allotment result through the website- comedk.org. Selected candidates will pay the counselling fee from November 30 to December 5 up to 12 pm.

Round 1 engineering allotment details are available in candidate Logins. Now, candidates will have to accept and freeze their options for engineering counselling till December 5. Finally selected candidates will have to pay a fee and reserve a seat at the undergraduate engineering college.

COMEDK UGET round 1 seat allotment result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- comedk.org

Step 2: Click on the ’round 1 allotment result’ link

Step 3: Enter your user id and password

Step 4: Allotment result will appear on screen

Step 5: Download, and take a print out for further reference.

The computer-based exam for admission to undergraduate engineering and architecture courses in Karnataka-based colleges was conducted on August 19. COMEDK UGET entrance exam is an online entrance test conducted all over the country for seats in different engineering institutes across Karnataka.

