scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 04, 2022

Karnataka COMEDK UGET round 1 mock seat allotment result today, how to check

COMEDK Mock Seat Allotment result 2022: The facility to make changes/ edit preferences in choice filling round 1 will begin on October 4 at 2 and will remain available till October 6, 3 pm.

comedk mock seat allotment result 2022The candidates can check their allotment result through the website- comedk.org.  (Representative/file image)

Karnataka COMEDK UGET seat allotment result 2022: The mock seat allotment result for the Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) UGET 2022 will be released today at 2 pm. The candidates can check their allotment result through the website- comedk.org

Read |KCET 2022 counselling schedule released at kea.kar.nic.in

The facility to make changes/ edit preferences in choice filling round 1 will begin on October 4 at 2 and will remain available till October 6, 3 pm.

COMEDK UGET mock seat allotment result 2022: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- comedk.org

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Govt saw fodder crisis coming over two years ago, but plans remained on p...Premium
Govt saw fodder crisis coming over two years ago, but plans remained on p...
ExplainSpeaking: As RSS sounds alarm, taking stock of India’s poverty, in...Premium
ExplainSpeaking: As RSS sounds alarm, taking stock of India’s poverty, in...
Svante Paabo awarded Nobel Prize in Medicine: Mapping Neanderthal genomePremium
Svante Paabo awarded Nobel Prize in Medicine: Mapping Neanderthal genome
With reverses in Ukraine, Putin’s options are shrinkingPremium
With reverses in Ukraine, Putin’s options are shrinking

Step 2: Click on the ’mock allotment result’ link

Step 3: Enter your user id and password

Step 4: Allotment result will appear on screen

Step 5: Download, and take a print out for further reference.

The computer-based exam for admission to undergraduate engineering and architecture courses in Karnataka-based colleges was conducted on August 19. COMEDK UGET entrance exam is an online entrance test conducted all over the country for seats in different engineering institutes across Karnataka.

After considering the edits made by the students, round 1 engineering allotment details will be made available in candidate Logins. Candidates will have to accept and freeze their options for engineering counselling. Finally selected candidates will have to pay a fee and reserve a seat at the undergraduate engineering college.

 

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 04-10-2022 at 11:46:54 am
Next Story

Debate on Sri Lanka’s 22nd constitutional amendment may be stalled: Sources

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 04: Latest News
Advertisement