Karnataka COMEDK UGET round 1 mock seat allotment result today, how to check

Karnataka COMEDK UGET seat allotment result 2022: The mock seat allotment result for the Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) UGET 2022 will be released today at 2 pm. The candidates can check their allotment result through the website- comedk.org.

The facility to make changes/ edit preferences in choice filling round 1 will begin on October 4 at 2 and will remain available till October 6, 3 pm.

COMEDK UGET mock seat allotment result 2022: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- comedk.org

Step 2: Click on the ’mock allotment result’ link

Step 3: Enter your user id and password

Step 4: Allotment result will appear on screen

Step 5: Download, and take a print out for further reference.

The computer-based exam for admission to undergraduate engineering and architecture courses in Karnataka-based colleges was conducted on August 19. COMEDK UGET entrance exam is an online entrance test conducted all over the country for seats in different engineering institutes across Karnataka.

After considering the edits made by the students, round 1 engineering allotment details will be made available in candidate Logins. Candidates will have to accept and freeze their options for engineering counselling. Finally selected candidates will have to pay a fee and reserve a seat at the undergraduate engineering college.