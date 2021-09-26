COMEDK UGET result 2021: When and where to check

The final merit/rank is generated according to the candidate’s performance in the COMEDK UGET. The candidates who qualify COMEDK UGET are required to participate in the counselling rounds. The details of the counselling will be announced at comedk.org. Generally, there are 3 rounds of COMEDK counselling.

Steps to check Karnataka COMDEK UGET result 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website, comedk.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link

Step 3: Log-in using roll number

Step 4: Result will appear

The counselling procedure would involve several stages such as document verification, photo verification, seat allotment and confirmation, and others. COMEDK UGET 2021 final answer key was released on September 23, 2021. The provisional answer key was updated on the official website on September 17, 2021.

Candidates should note that COMEDK UGET 2021 cut-off would vary for each course and college. The cut-off would be based on several factors such as availability of seats, number of students who applied for the exam, and others.