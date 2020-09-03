Karnataka COMEDK UGET result 2020 declared, check direct link

COMEDK result is available at comdek.org

Karnataka COMEDK UGET result 2020: The result for the Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka’s (COMEDK’s) undergraduate entrance test for engineering courses (UGET 2020) has been declared today- September 3. Students can check their result at the official website, comedk.org.

The computer-based exam for admission to undergraduate engineering and architecture courses in Karnataka-based colleges was conducted on August 19.

Karnataka COMDEK result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website,

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link

Step 3: Log-in using roll number

Step 4: Result will appear

Based on the scores and COMEDK rank card, students will have to attend centralised counselling in Bangalore-based in which they will get seats in different colleges based on their interest and merit. Those who opt for ComedK only will take admission through offline centralised counselling at Bangalore.

About COMEDK

COMEDK UGET entrance exam is an online entrance test conducted all over the country for seats in different engineering institutes. The entrance test will be conducted in a fair mode to ensure merit-based admissions through a single common entrance test.

