Sunday, December 12, 2021
COMEDK UGET phase 1 round 2 seat allotment result released, how to check

The candidates can check their allotment results through the website- comedk.org. The last date to confirm the admission against the COMEDK UGET 2021 seat allotment is December 13.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: December 12, 2021 3:29:23 pm
comedk.org, comedk counselling, comedk 2018 counselling, counselling comedkThe candidates who qualified COMEDK UGET are required to participate in the counselling rounds. The details of the counselling are announced at comedk.org. File.

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has released the COMEDK UGET round 2 phase 1 seat allotment 2021 result today i.e December 12. The candidates can check their allotment results through the website- comedk.org.

The last date to confirm the admission against the COMEDK UGET 2021 seat allotment is December 13. The exam authority is conducting the COMEDK UGET 2021 round 2 counselling in two phases. The seat allotment result of COMEDK UGET phase 2 round 1 2 will be released on December 15 on the official website.

Read |COMEDK entrance results: Over 44,000 students eligible for UG engineering admission in Karnataka

Steps to check the COMEDK 2021 seat allotment

Step 1 – Visit COMEDK UGET 2021 official website – comedk.org

Step 2 – On the homepage, click on the direct link to check COMEDK seat allotment result 2021

Step 3 – Enter login credentials wherever asked such as the application number and password.

Step 4 – The allotment letter will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates who accepted and upgraded or rejected and upgraded or participated in the first round of second phase of COMEDK 2021 counselling and were not allotted any seats are eligible to appear for the second round.

Earlier, the exam conducting authority released the COMEDK counselling 2021 seat allotment for phase 1 round 1 on November 29. Applicants were able to confirm their admissions against the round 1 seat allotment till December 3.

