Karnataka COMEDK result 2019 declared at comedk.org: Steps to download, counselling schedule

Karnataka COMEDK result 2019: The result for the Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka’s (COMEDK’s) undergraduate entrance test for engineering courses (UGET 2019) has been declared today – May 27 (Monday). The computer-based exam for admission to undergraduate engineering and architecture courses in Karnataka-based colleges was conducted on May 12 (Sunday). Students can check their result at the official website, comdek.org and unigauge.com.

Based on the scores and COMEDK rank card, students will have to attend centralised counselling in Bangalore-based in which they will get seats in different colleges based on their interest and merit. Around 1.25 lakh candidates appeared for the exam, as per the COMEDK officials.

Karnataka COMDEK result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Vist the official website,

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link

Step 3: Log-in using roll number

Step 4: Result will appear

Candidates will have to register for online counselling which is available in two versions. Candidates who opt for only Uni-GAUGE will have to pay Rs 1600, those who opt for COMEDK only will have to pay Rs 1500 and those who opt for both will have to pay Rs 2400. Those who opt for ComedK only will take admission through offline centralised counselling at Bangalore.