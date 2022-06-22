Karnataka: COMEDK entrance test to be merged with CET from next year

The Karnataka government on Wednesday announced that from next year, the COMEDK entrance test would be merged with the Common Entrance Test (CET) and conducted at all-India level.

Eligibility for admission will be based on the ranking that students secure in the merged CET and seat-sharing will continue as at present. Higher Education Minister CN Ashwath Narayan said the modalities for merging COMEDK with the CET would be worked out as the next course of action.

The higher education department also limited the fee hike in private engineering colleges to 10 per cent, as against a 25 per cent sought by the colleges, for the current academic year. A meeting between Narayan and representatives of the Karnataka Unaided Private Engineering Colleges Association at Vikasa Soudha in Bengaluru also agreed not to collect any other fees.

Narayan said the association had demanded a 25 per cent fee hike “as there had been no increase for the past two years, from 2020-21, but they finally agreed to a 10 per cent hike”.

The fee hike is applicable to students who have been allotted government seats in private engineering colleges.

The private college representatives assured the minister that they would support government action against colleges that collect any extra fee by any means.

COMEDK stands for the Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka.