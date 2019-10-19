Karnataka college makes students wear cartons during exam to prevent cheating

In an attempt to prevent mass cheating during examinations, a college in Karnataka made its students take semester examinations wearing a cardboard box over their heads. The incident happened at Bhagat Pre-University College in Haveri. The images were widely circulated on social media.

Following the incident, state Education Minister S Suresh Kumar strongly criticised the development, saying it was “totally unacceptable”. “This is totally unacceptable. Nobody has any right to treat anybody more so students like animals. This perversion will be dealt with aptly,” the minister said.

The Deputy Director of Public Instruction has already ordered an inquiry. “We will take strong actions against the college after the completion of the inquiry. We have already served a notice to the college and are waiting for the reply by the institutions. Once received, we will proceed with our inquiry,” the official said.

Meanwhile, speaking to indianexpress.com, the college principal MB Satish justified the action citing similar measures taken by a college in Bihar. “We initiated this measures on the lines of a Bihar college whose steps to curb cheating was widely appreciated on social media.”

“Our measures are for the betterment of students. We don’t want students to get diverted at the time of taking examinations. The measures were taken as an experiment, and we received both positive and negative feedback,” the principal said.