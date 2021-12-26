scorecardresearch
Sunday, December 26, 2021
Karnataka CM announces extension of ‘Raitha Vidya Nidhi’ scheme, girls in Class 8-9 to receive benefits

A government order in this regard would be issued immediately, an official press release said quoted him as saying after launching development works worth over Rs 244 crore in Vijayapura district.

By: PTI | Vijayapura |
Updated: December 26, 2021 5:09:09 pm
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj BommaiThe CM has extended the scheme benefits for class 8-9 girls in view of decreasing enrolment numbers. (file photo)

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday announced extending ‘Raitha Vidya Nidhi’ scheme for class 8-9 girl students in view of the drop in their enrolment in rural areas.

Speaking about the poverty in northern Karnataka, Bommai said the living standards of people there had not improved despite “thousands of crores of rupees” being spent in the past.

“Elaborate discussions have been held for the development of northern Karnataka. Many reports have been presented, agitations have been held, thousands of crores has been spent… but when I see the living condition of the people here, their homes, education facilities, employment opportunities for the youth, I feel sad. It really hurts me. This has to change,” Bommai said.

Emphasising time-bound completion of long pending projects like Upper Krishna Project-3, the Chief  Minister said the State government has already released Rs 2,500 crore for completing relief and rehabilitation of people who would be affected by UKP–3.

He also said that the state cabinet has fulfilled the long pending demand of grape farmers of the region by converting the Wine Board into Karnataka Grape and Wine Board, which would enable the farmers to be board members.

Referring to the demand for expansion of the under-construction Vijayapura airport, Bommai said the work on the airport is in progress.

The demand for extension of its runway to enable landing of bigger aircraft, cargo handling facilities and other works would be fulfilled by providing an additional Rs 120 crore, he added.

