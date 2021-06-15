Karnataka CET to not be a criterion for BSc admissions 2021

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwathnarayan on Tuesday said that the idea to make Common Entrance Test (CET) performance as the criteria for admission to Bachelor of Science (BSc) course has been dropped. Narayan today held a meeting with vice-chancellors with regard to academic activities, clarified that the idea to make CET marks as the parameter for admission to the BSc course has been dropped.

Earlier, it was said, in view of the cancellation of the II PUC examination, that the department of higher education had been mulling to make CET marks as the basis for admission to the BSc course.

Apart from this, matters related to finding ways to accommodate the number of students whose number will be increased for the degree courses, implementation of E-Office software were also discussed.

Varsities asked to start degree courses

The universities of the state have been asked to act towards starting the undergraduate courses from the current academic year, as per NEP. This year, the number of students seeking admission will increase as the II PUC examination is cancelled. If the universities start 4-year undergraduate courses, that will help to accommodate more students and it is also an opportunity at the right time for varsities to initiate this, Narayana said.

‘E-Office’ software to go on the trail from June 25

The Unified University College Management System, a web portal-based software developed by the department of E-Office, has been given permission to go on the trial run from June 25.

Keeping in mind the calendar of events, it has been decided to dedicate ‘The Unified University College Management System’ by July 15, and to facilitate this, the trial will be conducted, he informed and asked all the concerned institutions to be ready with this system by July 15.

The minister also directed all the vice chancellors of the universities to do all the correspondences with the government only through ‘E-Office’ mode and told, it has been made mandatory to implement E-Office.

The calendar of academic activities for the next two years has already been set earlier, and, vice chancellors have been asked, whether to continue as per the schedule or any changes required to be made. Vice chancellors have been asked to begin the admission for the first-year degree courses in the first week of October as per the calendar, Narayana said.

It was discussed in the meeting about conducting semester exams that are pending because of Covid.