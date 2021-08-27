Karnataka CET to be conducted at 530 centres, state govt issues SOPs

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will conduct the Karnataka common entrance test (KCET) 2021 on August 28-29 for admission to engineering, technology, yoga and naturopathy, BPharma, farm science and veterinary courses. The Kannada language test will be held on August 30.

The entrance test will be conducted at 530 examination centres across the state, Dr CN Ashwatha Narayana, minister of higher education, said on Thursday.

A total of 2,01,816 candidates have registered for KCET 2021 which will be held in 86 centres located in the city of Bengaluru and 444 centres outside Bengaluru, he said. The Kannada language test For Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga candidates will be held at six locations — Bidar, Belagavi, Vijaypura, Ballari, Mangalore, and Bangalore, for which 1682 candidates have registered.

Strict precautionary measures will be adhered to in all the centres in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and the home department will depute the sufficient number of police personnel at all the examination centres of the respective districts on the days of the test, Narayana said.

Also Read | Karnataka CET to not be a criterion for BSc course admissions 2021

The deputy commissioners of the respective districts have appointed one observer of the assistant commissioner cadre to each examination centre. Besides, a total of 530 observers, 1060 special invigilation squad members, 530 custodians, and around 8409 invigilators and a total of 20,415 officers/officials have been deployed to discharge the examination duties, the minister informed.

Test for biology and math is scheduled to be held on August 28, while physics and chemistry will be held on August 29.

Candidates have to compulsorily wear masks while writing the examination and have to write their name on the OMR answer sheet. The aspirants need to carry the admission tickets and any valid identity card (like college ID card, bus pass, driving license, passport, Aadhar Card, PAN card). They are not allowed to wear/carry any type of wristwatch to the examination hall/room.