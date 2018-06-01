Declared! Karnataka CET results 2018: How to download at kea.kar.nic.in

Karnataka CET results 2018: Students can check result at kea.kar.nic.in Karnataka CET results 2018: Students can check result at kea.kar.nic.in

Karnataka CET results 2018: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the results for the state Common Entrance Test 2018 today on June 1. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the results of KCET from the official websites – kea.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in. As per reports, the result will be available between 1 pm and 3 pm. The exam was held on April 18 and 19.

The entrance exam is held by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA). The successful candidates will get admission to the first year or first semester of full-time courses for government share of seats in engineering, technology, B Pharma, 2nd year B Pharma, Pharma-D courses and farm science courses.

Karnataka CET results 2018: How to download

– Go to the official website of KEA (kea.kar.nic.in).

– Click on the link for the Karnantaka CET results 2018.

– Enter your details in the fields provided.

– Download the results and keep a copy for further reference.

It is compulsory for medical and dental candidates to clear the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) 2018 held by the Central Board Secondary Education (CBSE). As per the note on the official website, the candidates who have appeared for Class 12 examination from CBSE / CISCE 10+2 or from other boards (including J & K) will have to enter their Class 12 or Plus two marks after the announcement of said result. The repeater students of PU II should also enter their 2nd PU Marks. Those who have appeared for 2nd PU 2018 examination as a fresh candidate need not enter their 2nd PU marks.

