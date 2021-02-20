Karnataka CET on July 7 and 8: Karnataka DCM

February 20, 2021 9:34:07 pm
The Common Entrance Test (CET) for professional courses by Karnataka Examination Authority will be conducted on July 7 and 8, Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said on Saturday.
The dates have been finalised considering the schedule of CET conducted by other states, time table of the second year PUC Examinations in Karnataka, and the CBSE timetable, Narayan, who is also the minister of higher education, was quoted as saying by his office in a release.
Read | Boost your productivity for JEE 2021 preparations with Pomodoro technique
On July 7, the CET will be held for Biology and Mathematics and for Physics and Chemistry, the next day. The Kannada language test for Horanadu (other states) and Gadinadu (border regions of the state) Kannadiga candidates will be conducted on July 9, Narayana added.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.