KCET Result 2018 Updates: Result declared, Vijayapura’s Shridhar Dodamani tops engineering

Karnataka CET Result 2018 LIVE updates: The result of Karnataka Common Entrance Test (CET) 2018 has been declared today, on Friday June 1, by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA). All those candidates who had appeared for the same can check their respective results at the official websites — kea.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in, from 3 pm onwards. The exam was conducted on April 18 and 19 for admission to the first year or first semester of full-time courses for government share of seats in engineering, technology, B Pharma, 2nd year B Pharma, Pharma-D courses and farm science courses.

Reports suggest that this year more girls have qualified for engineering seats as compared to boys. A total of 73,197 girls have succeeded in comparison to 72, 866 boys. The document verification will now commence from June 5 at 16 centres across the state.

This year, Vijayapura’s Shridhar Dodamani has obtained the first rank in engineering and the second rank holder is Narayan Pai from Dakshina Kannada. Tuhin Girinath from Bengaluru has ranked fourth. The only girl topper from Bengaluru is Aneeta James who has obtained fifth rank. In 2017, the results were announced on May 30.

It is compulsory for medical and dental candidates to clear the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) 2018 held by the Central Board Secondary Education (CBSE). Architechture aspirants will be required to appear for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) paper 2 or the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) held by the Council of Architecture.

