Karnataka CET (KCET) 2022: Trial registration link activated; here’s how to register

Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Candidates should remember that this is not the real registration link, and it is solely for practice purposes. The real registration link will soon be activated on the official KEA website — cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea. 

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
April 13, 2022 3:48:00 pm
KCET 2022, KCET registrationThe link is available on the official website — cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the trial link for registration for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022. The link is available on the official website — cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

As per the official notice, the trial link (hosted on the KEA website) has been activated to ensure that students can have a hands-on experience in filling out the application. “Candidates can select this link and fill details online for practice purpose,” the official notification read.

Read |Karnataka CET (KCET) 2022 registration to begin soon: How to apply

KCET 2022 Registration: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website — kea.kar.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “UGCET -2022 trial online application” link.

Step 3: Fill the required details and upload the documents.

Step 4: Pay the registration fee and submit the form.

Step 5: Save and download the registration form for the future.

As per the KCET 2022 schedule, the eligibility test will be held between June 16 to 18, 2022.

Students are advised to regularly check the official website to make sure they do not miss out any important updates regarding the KCET 2022.

