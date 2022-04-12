Karnataka CET (KCET) 2022 registration begins today: How to apply

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will start the registration process for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) today. i.e. April 12, 2022. The KCET application forms 2022 will be released on the official website — kea.kar.nic.in.

Candidates who want to get admission into engineering colleges in Karnataka should fill and submit the KCET 2022 applications online before the deadline. As per the KCET 2022 exam date, the eligibility test will be held between June 16 to 18, 2022.

KCET 2022 Registration: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website — kea.kar.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “Karnataka CET application” link.

Step 3: Fill the required details and upload the documents.

Step 4: Pay the registration fee and submit the form.

Step 5: Save and download the registration form for the future.

KCET in 2021 was held between August 28 and August 30, 2021. A total of 2,01,816 candidates had registered for Karnataka CET. The exam is being conducted at 86 centers in Bengaluru and 444 centers outside the state capital.

As many as 1,83,231 candidates out of the 1,93,447 who appeared for the examination become eligible. H K Meghan, a student from Mysuru, created a record by bagging the top rank in all the five streams including engineering in KCET last year.