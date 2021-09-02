Karnataka CET 2021 provisional answer keys released, result to release by September 20

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) today released the provisional answer key for the Common Entrance Test (CET) on the official website — kea.kar.nic.in. KCET 2021 was held on August 28, 29 and 30. According to the reports, higher education minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan has announced that the KCET result will be published by September 20, and the counselling shall commence by the first week of October 2021.

Candidates can submit objections against the provisional answer key of KCET 2021 by September 4. To raise the objections, candidates need to submit the objection form along with the relevant supporting documents in PDF format.

This year, as many as 2,01,816 students registered to appear for Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2021. A total of 1,93,588 (95.91%) candidates appeared for the physics test, as many as 1,93,522 (95.88%) candidates turned out for the chemistry test. CET is held for admissions to professional colleges in the state.

The exam has been conducted at 86 centres in Bengaluru and 444 centres outside the state capital.

This year, the ranks for admission to engineering courses will be purely awarded based on marks obtained in PCM during KCET 2021. “The earlier method of considering PCM marks from annual exams and KCET in equal proportions will not be applicable for this year,” Deputy CM said.