Karnataka CET 2019 date sheet released, registration likely in February

Karnataka CET 2019: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the time table for the state Common Entrance Test (CET) 2019. The Karnataka CET 2019 examination will be held on April 23 and 24 in two shifts. For the Horanadu and Gadinadu candidates, the Kannada language test will be conducted on April 25 at Bengaluru.

The online registration process is likely to begin in February. Candidates who wish to appear for this examination can register themselves through the official website (kea.kar.nic.in).

Those who clear the paper will be eligible for admission to first year or first semester courses in engineering, technology, farm science, pharmacy, AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani and Homeopathy), architecture, medicine and detistry for the academic year beginning in 2018.

For medical and dental candidates, it is essential that they also clear the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) 2019 held by the Central Board Secondary Education (CBSE). Architechture aspirants will be required to appear for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) paper 2 or the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) held by the Council of Architecture.

Karnataka CET 2019: Check schedule

Tuesday, April 23, 2019

Biology

10.30 am to 11.50 am

Mathematics

2.30 pm to 3.50 pm

Wednesday, April 24, 2019

Physics

10.30 to 11.50 am

Chemistry

2.30 pm to 3.50 pm

Friday, April 25, 2019

Kannada language test in Bangalore

11.30 am to 12.30 pm.