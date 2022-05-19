Karnataka SSLC Class 10 result 2022 declared: How to check scorecard

Karnataka KSEEB SSLC 10th Result 2022: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination (KSEEB) declared the SSLC or class 10 examination results today. Candidates who had appeared for the class 10 board examinations can check their respective results at the official website — kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in.

The board examination this year was held in an offline mode. The examinations were conducted from March 28 to April 11, 2022.

Karnataka KSEEB SSLC class 10 result 2022: How to check scores

Step 1: Visit the official website — kseeb.kar.nic.in and karresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the SSLC result link

Step 3: Fill in your roll number or registration number (mentioned on admit card)

Step 4: Scores will appear on the next page, download and get a printout for future reference.

Last year, 99.99 per cent of students were declared passed. To clear the SSLC examination, students need to score at least 35 per cent in aggregate or 210 out of 600 marks. To obtain a pass certificate, they also need to secure at least 70 marks in the language exam.