Karnataka SSLC 10th Results 2026: Seven students score 625/625 marks

KSEAB Karnataka SSLC 10th Class Result 2026: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) announced the result for Class 10 SSLC (Secondary School Leaving Certificate) Examinations on April 24, 2026. The SSLC results are now available on the websites kseab.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in. Additionally, SSLC students can check the KSEAB 10th exam 2 details, syllabus, and more on the IE Education portal.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 Live Updates

The overall pass percentage stands at 94.10 per cent, marking the first time the state has recorded such a high result. The government also facilitated the dissemination of results through SMS and WhatsApp for students’ convenience. A total of 7,70,209 students appeared for the examination, out of which 7,24,794 successfully passed. Notably, seven students secured a perfect score of 625 out of 625.

The SSLC exams began on March 18 with the first language exam and ended on April 2, 2026 with the Social Science exam. The Class 10 KSEAB exams were held from 10 am to 1.15 pm. For the SSLC exam this year, 9,02,889 students had registered. Among the candidates, 8,12,855 were freshers, 62,845 were repeaters, and 27,189 were private candidates. The exam was conducted at 2,871 centres throughout the state to accommodate the large number of students.

Also read | KSEAB Karnataka SSLC Results 2026: How to check result online, via app

This year, students require a minimum of 33% marks overall and 30 marks in each subject to pass their exams. Last year the Karnataka Board had lowered the SSLC pass marks from 35 to 33%.

In 2025, the Class 10 Karnataka board results were declared on May 2, 2025. The exams were held from March 21 to April 4, 2025. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 62.34%.

In 2024, the actual pass percentage stood at 53% which was later enhanced to 73% through a ‘normalisation’ process.

Story continues below this ad

Since this exam session, Karnataka Board had proposed marks-based assessment for the third language paper in the SSLC examination with a grading system, as announced by School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa. As a result, the total marks for SSLC evaluation were reduced from 625 to 525. However, the Karnataka High Court clarified that SSLC students will receive marks instead of grades for the third language this academic year. The court emphasised that any modifications to examination rules, including grading systems, can only be implemented from the next academic year. The Karnataka High Court also directed the state government to evaluate the 2026 SSLC examination strictly as per existing guidelines, without introducing changes midway.

Candidates are advised to be cautious while checking their results. They should only access the marksheets through official Karnataka board webistes: kseab.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in.