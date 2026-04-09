Karnataka Board 2nd PUC Result 2026: When and where to check

KSEAB Karnataka 2nd PUC 2026 Result: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) will today release the memocards for 2nd PUC exams. The exams for Class 12th started on February 28 and ended on March 17, 2026. A total of 7,10,363 students from 5,174 PU colleges had registered for the PUC exams this year. Students will be able to check the KSEAB 2nd PUC results on the websites kseab.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in. Students must have their login credentials handy to access their marksmemo.
Karnataka Board Class 12 PUC Result Live Updates
Students will need to score a minimum of 30 marks in each subject, including written and practical/internal assessments, with an overall 33 per cent score — 198 out of 600 marks — to clear the course. Last year, the Karnataka Board had lowered the PUC pass marks from 35% to 30% in an attempt to increase the pass percentage of students and standardise the Karnataka Board against CBSE and other boards.
For more updates on Karnataka PUC 2 result 2026, students can also check the IE Education portal.
KSEAB will be announcing the results for PUC (Pre-University Course) examination today at 3 pm. The results will be available on the websites kseab.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in. The Board has not shared any time when the results will be declared. For more details on PU II results, marksheet, supplementary exams, click here
To download the result, students can visit either of the above websites and click on the “PUC Result 2026” tab. After entering their details, they’ll be able to download their marksheet. Once the result is displayed, they can screenshot or download it to save the result for future purposes. This year, students will be able to check results at DigiLocker also.
In the last academic session, the PUC result was declared on April 8. The exams for the same were held from March 1 to March 20, 2025. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 69.16%, with 4,76,256 students passing out of the 6,88,678 who appeared for the exam.
In the stream-wise Karnataka 2nd PUC results, the students from the Arts stream had a pass percentage of 53.29%. In the Commerce stream, 1,55,425 out of 2,03,429 students passed the exam, resulting in a pass rate of 76.07%. The Science stream performed the best, with 2,31,461 of 2,80,933 students passing and achieving a pass percentage of 82.45%.
In 2024, a total of 6,81, 079 students had appeared for Karnataka board PUC 2 exams, of which 552690 had passed, bringing the overall pass percentage to 81.15%.