Karnataka Board 2nd PUC Result 2026: When and where to check

KSEAB Karnataka 2nd PUC 2026 Result: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) will today release the memocards for 2nd PUC exams. The exams for Class 12th started on February 28 and ended on March 17, 2026. A total of 7,10,363 students from 5,174 PU colleges had registered for the PUC exams this year. Students will be able to check the KSEAB 2nd PUC results on the websites kseab.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in. Students must have their login credentials handy to access their marksmemo.

Karnataka Board Class 12 PUC Result Live Updates

Students will need to score a minimum of 30 marks in each subject, including written and practical/internal assessments, with an overall 33 per cent score — 198 out of 600 marks — to clear the course. Last year, the Karnataka Board had lowered the PUC pass marks from 35% to 30% in an attempt to increase the pass percentage of students and standardise the Karnataka Board against CBSE and other boards.