Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 Link Active: Official websites to check Class 10 exam-1 marks memo

SSLC Result 2026 Karnataka: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) at 12 noon will announce the SSLC (Class 10) Examination-1 results 2026. Students will be able to access their results online via the karresults.nic.in and through the KarnatakaOne mobile app. Additionally, SSLC students can check the KSEAB 10th exam 2 details, syllabus, and more on the IE Education portal.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 Live Updates

The exams began on March 18 and concluded on April 2, 2026. The Class 10 KSEAB exams were conducted from 10 am to 1.15 pm. The duration of each exam was 3 hours and 15 minutes. Digilocker will also host the SSLC results. Know how to download marksheet.

Screengrab from Screengrab from kseab .karnataka.gov.in.

For the SSLC exam this year, 9,02,889 students had registered to appear. Among the candidates, 8,12,855 were freshers, 62,845 were repeaters, and 27,189 were private candidates. The exam was organised at 2,871 centres throughout the state to accommodate the huge number of students.

Also read | KSEAB Karnataka SSLC Results 2026: How to check result online, via app

Additionally, students can access their result on Karnataka One mobile app (Image: apps.karnataka.gov.in) Additionally, students can access their result on Karnataka One mobile app (Image: apps.karnataka.gov.in)

To check your SSLC Class 10 result first visit the official KSEAB website at kseab.karnataka.gov.in or karresults.nic.in. Next, find the tab titled ‘SSLC result 2026’. After clicking on it, fill all the details needed carefully. Your result will be displayed on the screen. You can save it or screenshot it for future references.

KSEAB PUC 2nd Results: Check passing marks (Image: karresults.nic.in) KSEAB PUC 2nd Results: Check passing marks (Image: karresults.nic.in)

Students require a minimum of 33% marks overall and 30 marks in each subject to pass their SSLC exams. Last year the Karnataka Board had made efforts to reduce the SSLC pass marks from 35 to 33%. Karnataka Board has also replaced the marks-based assessment for the third language paper in the SSLC examination with a grading system, as announced by School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa. As a result, now the total marks for SSLC evaluation are reduced from 625 to 525.

KSEAB PUC 2nd year result can also be downloaded from DigiLocker app (Image: digilocker.gov.in) KSEAB PUC 2nd year result can also be downloaded from DigiLocker app (Image: digilocker.gov.in)

The Karnataka High Court clarified that SSLC students will receive marks instead of grades for the third language this academic year. The court emphasised that any modifications to examination rules, including grading systems, can only be implemented from the next academic year.

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Last year, the board had announced the Class 10 Karnataka board results on May 2, 2025. The exams were held from March 21 to April 4, 2025. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 62.34%. Students are advised to regularly check the official websites for updates on compartment exam.