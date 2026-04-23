Karnataka KSEAB Class 10th SSLC Results 2026: When and where to check

KSEAB Karnataka School Examinations and Assessments Board 10th Result 2026: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) will declare the SSLC (Class 10) Examination-1 results 2026 on April 23 at 12 PM, as per a press note released by the board on Wednesday night. Students can check their results online through the official website karresults.nic.in as well as via the KarnatakaOne mobile application. The board has also enabled SMS services for students to access their results in case of heavy website traffic. Additionally, SSLC students can check the KSEAB 10th exam 2 details, syllabus, and more on the IE Education portal.
The digital mark cards will be made available on DigiLocker from 12 PM on the same day. Students can download their marksheets by logging in at digilocker.gov.in.
Additionally, the board will provide result-related information through a live video link shared in the official notification. Schools have been instructed to inform students accordingly.
The Class 10 Karnataka Board exams began on March 18 with the first language exam and ended on April 2, 2026, with the Social Science exam. The Class 10 KSEAB exams were held from 10 am to 1.15 pm. Students were allowed to enter the centres from 8.15 am. The duration of each exam was three hours and 15 minutes.
KSEAB will announce the results for Class 10 SSLC (Secondary School Leaving Certificate) Examinations by April 24, 2026. The results, once announced, will be available on the website – karresults.nic.in. To download the KSEAB SSLC result, students can visit either of the above websites and click on the “SSLC Result 2026” tab. After entering their details, they’ll be able to download their marksheet.
This year, a total of 9,02,889 students registered for the Karnataka SSLC exam. Among these candidates, 8,12,855 were freshers, 62,845 were repeaters, and 27,189 were private candidates. The exam was held at 2,871 centres throughout the state to accommodate the large number of students.
Students need a minimum of 33% marks overall and 30 marks in each subject to pass their exams. Last year, the Karnataka Board lowered the SSLC pass marks from 35 to 33%.
Last year, the Class 10 Karnataka board results were announced on May 2. The SSLC exams were conducted from March 21 to April 4. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 62.34%.
Candidates are advised to beware of fake websites while checking their results. They can regularly check the official website kseab.karnataka.gov.in to stay up to date.