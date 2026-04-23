Karnataka KSEAB Class 10th SSLC Results 2026: When and where to check

KSEAB Karnataka School Examinations and Assessments Board 10th Result 2026: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) will declare the SSLC (Class 10) Examination-1 results 2026 on April 23 at 12 PM, as per a press note released by the board on Wednesday night. Students can check their results online through the official website karresults.nic.in as well as via the KarnatakaOne mobile application. The board has also enabled SMS services for students to access their results in case of heavy website traffic. Additionally, SSLC students can check the KSEAB 10th exam 2 details, syllabus, and more on the IE Education portal.

The digital mark cards will be made available on DigiLocker from 12 PM on the same day. Students can download their marksheets by logging in at digilocker.gov.in.