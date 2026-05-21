Karnataka Board KSEAB 2nd PUC exam 2 results out, improvement results on May 22

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has declared the results for the second PUC exam 2 today, May 21. Students can visit the official websites at karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in to view their marks memo. The students who have written the exam-2 for improvement, the final result will be published on May 22 in PU student corner by comparing the subject-wise highest marks obtained in Exam-1 and Exam-2. For more information on Karnataka board results for PUC 2 exams, students can check the IE Education portal.

The overall cumulative result in Karnataka PUC 2 exam 2 has increased to 92.25 per cent. The overall pass percentage stood at 86.48 per cent in the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam 1. The Arts stream result has increased from 72.86 per cent in second PUC exam 1 to 83.31 per cent in PUC 2 exam 2, the Commerce stream result has risen from 88.04 per cent to 92.84 per cent, and the Science stream result has improved from 91.69 per cent in PUC 2 exam 1 to 96.01 per cent in PUC 2 exam 2.

The rural result stands at 92.77 per cent, while the urban result is 92.01 per cent, official data says.

KSEAB PUC 2 Results: How to check

1. Visit the official website of Karnataka results at kseab.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in

2. Click on the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026 link on the home page.

3. Enter your date of birth and registration number.

4. Click on the submit button to see your marksmemo.

The second PUC Exam 2 was conducted from April 30 to May 13 at 253 examination centres. The evaluation of answer scripts was held at 12 evaluation camps.

The combination-wise results of the Karnataka II PUC examinations show that in the Arts stream, 1,34,909 students appeared for Exam 1, of whom 98,375 passed, recording a pass percentage of 72.91 per cent. In Exam 2, 33,451 students appeared and 14,626 passed, with a pass percentage of 43.72 per cent. The 2026 consolidated result shows that 1,35,882 Arts students appeared and 1,13,201 passed, taking the overall pass percentage to 83.31 per cent, compared to 69.47 per cent in 2025.

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In the Commerce stream, 2,07,080 students appeared for Exam 1 and 1,82,473 passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 88.11 per cent. In Exam 2, 23,615 students appeared and 10,219 passed, recording a pass percentage of 43.27 per cent. The consolidated result for 2026 shows that 2,07,760 students appeared and 1,92,884 passed, with the overall pass percentage rising to 92.84 per cent from 87.83 per cent in 2025.

For the Science stream, 2,90,192 students appeared in Exam 1, of whom 2,66,176 passed, resulting in the highest pass percentage among all streams at 91.72 per cent. In Exam 2, 23,469 students appeared and 11,919 passed, recording a pass percentage of 50.79 per cent. The 2026 consolidated result shows that 2,90,591 Science students appeared and 2,78,992 passed, taking the overall pass percentage to 96.01 per cent, compared to 91.88 per cent in 2025.

Overall, across all streams, 6,32,181 students appeared for Exam 1 and 5,47,024 passed, recording a pass percentage of 86.52 per cent. In Exam 2, 80,535 students appeared and 36,764 passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 45.65 per cent. The consolidated result for 2026 shows that 6,34,233 students appeared and 5,85,077 passed, taking the overall pass percentage to 92.25 per cent, higher than 85.19 per cent recorded in 2025.

Karnataka PUC 2 Exam 2 Revaluation

The board has opened the application process for obtaining scanned copies of II PUC Exam 2 answer scripts and applying for revaluation. Students can apply for scanned copies from May 21 to May 23, while the download facility will be available between May 22 and May 24.

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Candidates who obtain scanned copies can apply for revaluation and retotalling from May 22 to May 25. The fee for obtaining a scanned copy of an answer script is Rs 530 per subject, while the revaluation fee is Rs 1,670 per subject.

KSEAB has clarified that the marks awarded after revaluation will be treated as final marks for students applying under the Karnataka Pre-University course regulations. The board also stated that there will be no provision for appeal against the decision of the re-evaluators.

The grade-wise results of the Karnataka II PUC examinations show that in Exam 1, as many as 1,70,529 students secured distinction marks (85 per cent and above), while 62 students achieved distinction in Exam 2, taking the total number of distinction holders in the 2026 consolidated result to 1,73,507, compared to 1,04,562 in 2025. In the first class category (60 per cent and above but below 85 per cent), 2,95,711 students passed in Exam 1 and 8,086 in Exam 2, pushing the consolidated total to 3,01,934 against 2,86,837 last year.

For second class results (50 per cent and above but below 60 per cent), 63,957 students cleared Exam 1 and 16,940 students cleared Exam 2, resulting in a consolidated total of 80,812 students, compared to 1,03,717 in 2025. In the third/pass class category (below 50 per cent), 16,827 students passed in Exam 1 and 11,676 in Exam 2, taking the consolidated total to 28,824. Overall, 5,47,024 students passed in Exam 1 and 36,764 students passed in Exam 2, taking the combined consolidated pass count for 2026 to 5,85,077, higher than 5,61,817 recorded in 2025.

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The student type-wise result data further shows that among freshers, 6,32,181 students appeared in Exam 1, of whom 5,47,024 passed, recording a pass percentage of 86.52 per cent. In Exam 2, 80,535 freshers appeared and 36,764 passed, with a pass percentage of 45.65 per cent. Taken together, the 2026 consolidated result shows that 6,34,233 freshers appeared and 5,85,077 passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 92.25 per cent, compared to 85.19 per cent in 2025.

Among repeaters, 50,097 students appeared in Exam 1 and 14,527 passed, recording a 29 per cent pass percentage. In Exam 2, 4,039 repeaters appeared and 981 passed, with a pass percentage of 24.29 per cent. The consolidated result shows 64,412 repeaters appeared and 25,108 passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 38.98 per cent, compared to 26.02 per cent last year.

In the private candidates category, 12,248 students appeared in Exam 1 and 5,383 passed, recording a 43.95 per cent pass percentage. In Exam 2, 4,387 students appeared and 1,335 passed, with a pass percentage of 30.43 per cent. Altogether, 13,086 private candidates appeared in the 2026 consolidated result, of whom 7,080 passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 54.10 per cent, compared to 44.68 per cent in 2025.