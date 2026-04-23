KSEAB Karnataka SSLC Results 2026: How to check Class 10 result online, via app

KSEAB Karnataka SSLC Result 2026: Karnataka School Examinations and Assessments Board (KSEAB) will announce the Class 10 results 2026 on April 23 at 12 pm at a press conference. The Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (SSLC) 2026 exams began on March 18 and ended on April 2. Candidates will be able to check their SSLC results online on the official portal of the KSEAB at karresults.nic.in. KSEAB results will also be available at digilocker.gov.in.

Karnataka SSLC 2026 Result Live

Students will require their credentials to download the results. Students can download their results after entering the details. Please note that the Karnataka Class 10 2026 Results are provisional. SSLC students should visit their respective schools to collect the original mark sheet.

Additionally, SSLC students can check the KSEAB 10th exam 2 details, syllabus, and more on the IE Education portal.

Karnataka SSLC 10th Results 2026: How to download the scorecard

To download the result, students are advised to follow these steps so that they can avoid unnecessary clicks.

Visit any of these official websites of KSEAB – karresults.nic.in, kseeb.karnataka.gov.in. Click on the result tab available on the home page. Click the SSLC Result 2026 button. Enter your login credentials, such as roll number and date of birth. Click on the submit button to see your marksheet. Your result will be displayed on the screen, and you can download it for your reference.

How to Check Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 on DigiLocker

Visit digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker app on your phone

Sign In / Register Log in using your mobile number or Aadhaar If you’re a new user, sign up and create an account Go to ‘Issued Documents’ After login, click on “Issued Documents” or “Browse Documents” Select Board Choose Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) Enter Required Details Enter your Registration Number / Roll Number Select SSLC Examination 2026 Download Marks Card Your digital marksheet will appear Click Download or Save to Locker

Important Tips

Results will be available from 12 PM onwards

Keep your registration number handy

The DigiLocker marksheet is official and valid for admission purposes

Details to check on KSEAB Results

Students are advised to check details like name, registration number, father’s name, etc., thoroughly on their marksheets, as these marksheets are required to get admission in the next class

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It is suggested that students take a printout of their results in order to use them for the future. Once the result is published, students can download it through Digilocker as well.

Last year, the board announced the Class 10 Karnataka board results on May 2. Last year, the exams were held between March 21 and April 4. Last year, the overall pass percentage was of 62.34%.

Last year, a total of 22 students achieved a perfect score of 625/625 in the Karnataka board Class 10 matric result.

Last month, the students of Class 10 had raised concerns regarding a change in the examination schedule which left them with limited preparation time for their Social Science exam. They had collectively submitted a request to school authorities and education officials, seeking an additional holiday between March 31 and April 2 to allow adequate preparation time.