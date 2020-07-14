Karnataka Board 2nd Year PUC Results 2020: How to check marks online

Karnataka PUC 2nd Results 2020: Check at karresult.nic.in Karnataka PUC 2nd Results 2020: Check at karresult.nic.in

Karnataka PUC 2nd Year Results 2020: The Department of Pre-University Education (PUE) will declare the result of PU-II or class 12 Karnataka board exams on July 14 at 11:30 am. State Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar confirmed this development to indianexpress.com.

Once declared, students can check their results on the board’s official website – karresults.nic.in. Students can also get themselves registered here at indianexpress.com to get updates related to results right in their inbox or as an SMS. In order to complete the their registration students need to fill the box below.

Karnataka PUC II results 2020: How to check marks online

Step 1: Visit the official website karresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link available on the homepage

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: The result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and if needed, take a print out

Around 5.95 lakh students had registered for the Karnataka PUC exams this year. The exams were disrupted by Covid-19 and were postponed midway from its initial schedule. The pending exams were conducted in June under proper social distancing guidelines.

To ensure social distancing during exams, additional 13,528 rooms were arranged across centres in the state apart from the designated 23,064 rooms in which all exams were held before the lockdown.

In Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2019, the overall passing percentage was recorded at 61.73 per cent. Among streams, science students had recorded 66.58 passing percentage, commerce had 66.39 and arts had 50.53.

