Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026: KSEAB lowers passing marks to 30%

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has reduced the minimum passing marks for students from 35% to 30% this year. As per the official notice, students will now need to secure at least 30 marks in each subject, including theory and internal assessments, along with an overall 33% aggregate (198 out of 600 marks) to pass.
The board is set to release the Karnataka 2nd PUC results 2026 on April 7. Once announced, students will be able to check their scores through the official portals at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.
ALSO READ | Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 Live Updates: Marks memo likely on April 7 at kseab.karnataka.gov.in
The move comes amid concerns over the state’s educational performance, with data from the All India Survey on Higher Education showing Karnataka ranked 15th nationally in 2021–22 with a Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) of 36.2%, notably lower than neighbouring states like Tamil Nadu (46.8%) and Puducherry (61%).
The decision to lower the passing threshold comes against the backdrop of last year’s performance trends. In the previous year, the overall pass percentage stood at 73.45%, with approximately 6.37 lakh students appearing for the examination. Girls continued to outperform boys, with a pass percentage of 77.8% among 3.4 lakh female candidates, compared to 68.2% among 2.9 lakh male students. A similar divide was observed across regions, as urban students recorded a higher success rate of 74.55%, while rural students lagged at 69.33%.
The data also highlighted institutional disparities, with 123 colleges across Karnataka reporting zero pass percentage, raising concerns about access, quality of education, and academic support systems. The revised criteria are expected to ease pressure on students while potentially improving overall pass rates in the upcoming results.