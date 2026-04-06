Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026: KSEAB lowers passing marks to 30%

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has reduced the minimum passing marks for students from 35% to 30% this year. As per the official notice, students will now need to secure at least 30 marks in each subject, including theory and internal assessments, along with an overall 33% aggregate (198 out of 600 marks) to pass.

The board is set to release the Karnataka 2nd PUC results 2026 on April 7. Once announced, students will be able to check their scores through the official portals at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

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