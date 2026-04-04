Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2026: When is KSEAB declaring Class 12 results?

KSEAB Karnataka Board 2nd PUC Result 2026: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB), which conducted the Class 12 Pre-University Certificate (PUC 2) exam between February 28 and March 17, will likely announce the results on April 7. The board this year conducted the Class 12 PUC 2 exams for a total of 7,10,363 students. When released, the karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in websites will host the Karnataka board Class 12 results. The DigiLocker website – digilocker.gov.in will also make the Class 12 Karnataka board PUC results available.

An X post on April 3 by DigiLocker said: “Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board, Class XII Results 2026 will soon be available on DigiLocker.”

“No queues, no paperwork-access your results securely. Stay tuned and be ready to check your results instantly [at] digilocker.gov.in,” it added.

For more updates on Karnataka PUC 2 result 2026, students can also check the IE Education portal.

Out of the 7.10 lakh students registering for Karnataka board PUC 2 exams, as many as 2,92,645 students are from the science stream, 2,11,174 are from the commerce stream, and 1,42,982 students are from the arts stream. KSEAB held the PUC 2 exams this year in 1,217 examination centres. This year, KSEAB conducted exams 1, 2 and 3 — a total of three annual examinations — for second PUC students. The school education department of Karnataka seeks to do away with the concept of supplementary examination for second PUC with the three annual exams.

The Karnataka 2nd PUC results were declared on April 8, last year, with exams conducted from March 1 to March 20. The overall pass percentage was 73.45%, with 4,68,439 students passing out of 6,37,805 who appeared for the exam. Stream-wise results showed Science performing the best with an 82.45% pass rate (2,31,461 out of 2,80,933 students), followed by Commerce at 76.07% (1,55,425 out of 2,03,429 students), and Arts at 53.29% (81,553 out of 1,53,043 students).

While the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam 1 was conducted between March 1 and March 20, last year, the 2025 II PUC Exam 2 was held from April 24 to May 8, and the Karnataka II PUC Exam 3 was conducted between June 9 and June 21 last year.

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In 2024, a total of 6,81, 079 students appeared for the Karnataka board PUC 2 exams, of which 5,52,690 had passed, taking the overall pass percentage to 81.15 per cent. The results were announced on April 10 that year.