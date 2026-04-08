Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026 Live Updates: At what time KSEAB is releasing results on April 9

2nd PUC Result 2026 Karnataka Live Updates: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) will be releasing the KSEAB 2nd PUC (Class 12) results on April 9. Earlier, the results were scheduled to be announced on April 7; however, they were deferred due to the model code of conduct placed in the state amid the bye-elections in Karnataka. Once out, students can check their results on the official websites at kseab.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in, using their login credentials.

This year, the Karnataka 2nd PUC exams 2026 were conducted from February 28 to March 17, 2026. A total of 7,10,363 students registered for the exams from 5,174 colleges across the state. This figure includes 6,46,801 first-time candidates, 50,540 repeaters, and 13,022 private candidates. The KSEAB set up 1,217 examination centres. Registration numbers by stream were: 2,92,645 in Science, 2,11,174 in Commerce, and 1,42,982 in Arts. For more information on Karnataka board results for PUC 2 exams, students can check IE Education portal.

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On Monday, the Karnataka Board also announced that the minimum pass percentage has been reduced from 35% to 30%. Students need at least 30 marks in each subject (combining written and practical/internal scores) and an overall aggregate of 33% (198 out of 600) to pass the course.

The previous year’s PUC results were announced on April 8, 2025, with an overall pass percentage of 73.45%. Around 6.37 lakh students had appeared for the examination. Girls had outperformed boys with 77.8% of the 3.4 lakh female candidates passing, compared to 68.2% of the 2.9 lakh male students.

In 2024, the pass percentage of the regular students was recorded at 84.59%. 5,26,858 students, of the total 6,22,819 students appearing, had passed the Karnataka PUC 2 exam 1 in 2024. From the 36,007 repeaters, only 41.98% (15,116 students) had qualified. The overall pass percentage in the Karnataka PUC 2 result stood at 81.15% across all the streams.

Recently, the KSEAB was noted in the news due to a security concern involving the circulation of a fake PUC 2 question paper online in late February.

Live Updates Apr 8, 2026 09:59 AM IST Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026, karresults.nic.in Live Updates: How many students await karnataka board PUC 2 result? As per Karnataka board data, 7,10,363 students registering for the Class 12 PUC exam this year now await the results. The 7.10 lakh students are from 5,174 PU colleges. The breakdown includes 2,92,645 science stream students, 2,11,174 commerce stream students, and 1,42,982 arts stream students. Apr 8, 2026 09:46 AM IST Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2026, karresults.nic.in Live Updates: When is Karnataka Class 12 PUC 2 result? The PUC II Karnataka board 2026 result will be out on April 9. Earlier, it was supposed to be declared on April 7. The delay came at a time when the evaluation process was already completed, and students across Karnataka were anticipating the results. However, with elections underway, all government-related announcements, including examination results, had to adhere to strict guidelines to ensure neutrality and avoid influencing voters.