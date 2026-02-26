Karnataka Board 2026 Exams: Fake PUC question papers circulated online; govt to monitor social media

Karnataka government has announced strict monitoring of online platforms during the SSLC (Class 10) and Pre-University (PU) examinations (Express photo by Bhupendra Rana/ representative)

Amid concerns over the circulation of fake question papers on social media ahead of the PUC or Class 12 examinations 2026, the Karnataka government has announced strict monitoring of online platforms during the SSLC (Class 10) and Pre-University (PU) examinations. The Karnataka board SSLC examinations will begin on March 18, and PU II exams will start on February 28.

Miscreants have allegedly posted fake question papers related to the PU II examination on social media platforms.

Responding to the issue, Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) president Prakash Nittali clarified that the question paper circulating online is fake and said that a complaint would be filed with the cyber police to trace those responsible.