Karnataka Board 2026 Exams: Fake PUC question papers circulated online; govt to monitor social media

Amid concerns over the circulation of fake question papers on social media ahead of the PUC or Class 12 examinations 2026, the Karnataka government has announced strict monitoring of online platforms during the SSLC (Class 10) and Pre-University (PU) examinations. The Karnataka board SSLC examinations will begin on March 18, and PU II exams will start on February 28.
Miscreants have allegedly posted fake question papers related to the PU II examination on social media platforms.
Responding to the issue, Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) president Prakash Nittali clarified that the question paper circulating online is fake and said that a complaint would be filed with the cyber police to trace those responsible.
Taking note of repeated incidents during preparatory examinations held in January, the School Education and Literacy Department has decided to intensify surveillance on social media platforms during the main board examinations. The January incidents had led to the arrest of eight persons, including a headmaster, teachers, and minor students, for alleged involvement in question paper leaks.
School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa on Tuesday held a high-level review meeting with Deputy Commissioners of all districts, Chief Executive Officers of Zilla Panchayats, Superintendents of Police, and senior police officials. He directed them to take preventive measures to curb the spread of fake or leaked question papers.
Addressing the media after the meeting, Bangarappa said officials would closely monitor platforms including WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, and X.
“Strict action will be initiated against those who attempt to circulate fake question papers. The police department has already identified and is keeping track of habitual offenders involved in such cases,” he said. He added that examination-related activities across the state would be webcast at all centres to ensure transparency.
The minister also highlighted recent policy changes, stating that the Karnataka government has reduced the minimum passing marks for SSLC from 35 per cent to 33 per cent, and for the PU examinations from 35 per cent to 30 per cent.
For the Class 12 examinations, a total of 7,10,363 students from 5,174 PU colleges have enrolled this year. Of these, 2,92,645 students are from the Science stream, 2,11,174 from Commerce, and 1,42,982 from Arts. The examinations will be conducted across 1,217 centres statewide.
Meanwhile, the SSLC examinations will be held at 2,871 centres. A record 9,02,889 students from 15,941 schools have registered for the Class 10 examinations this year, the highest number recorded so far.
Bangarappa also announced free bus travel for students appearing for SSLC and PU examinations on Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) buses upon production of valid hall tickets. He added that similar free travel arrangements would be made in private buses in the coastal and Malnad regions.