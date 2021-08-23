Karnataka becomes first state to implement NEP, launches digitisation policy

Karnataka has officially become the first in the country to implement National Education Policy (NEP- 2020) with Dharmendra Pradhan, the Minister for Education, Skill Development, and Entrepreneurship virtually launching the policy on Monday.

Dharmendra Pradhan said Karnataka has set an ideal example to other states of the country in going forward pertaining to the implementation of the NEP-2020.

Karnataka has taken a lead role and has become a laboratory in the implementation of NEP. India has about 310 million student community (standard 1 to higher education) and with 25 million being newly added every year, the real challenge lies in making reach the benefits of NEP to all these. The success of NEP will enable creating a new global order, Pradhan pointed out.

To mark this occasion, Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai launched Admission Module as per NEP-2020. He announced that the new digitalisation and research and development policy focusing on students will be rolled out and the primary and secondary education council will be established with the objective of transforming and empowering knowledge landscape of Karnataka.

Bommai said these policies and programmes will be given due preference in the coming budget amidst constraints. He also advised introducing career guidance and personality development at the secondary education level to realise the goal of creating an equitable society.

He further said that if implemented successfully, the new policy would free the education system from vertical silos, compartmentalisation and closed jacket structure of the teaching-learning process.

He also announced that tablet PCs will be given this year ti those joining first-year degree courses.