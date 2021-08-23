scorecardresearch
Monday, August 23, 2021
Karnataka becomes first state to implement NEP, launches digitisation policy

To mark this occasion, Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai launched Admission Module as per NEP-2020.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
August 23, 2021 9:48:15 pm
Karnataka, Digitisation policy, NEPHe also announced that tablet PCs will be given this year also for those joining first-year degree courses. (File)

Karnataka has officially become the first in the country to implement National Education Policy (NEP- 2020) with Dharmendra Pradhan, the Minister for Education, Skill Development, and Entrepreneurship virtually launching the policy on Monday.

Dharmendra Pradhan said Karnataka has set an ideal example to other states of the country in going forward pertaining to the implementation of the NEP-2020.

Read |Karnataka govt to take up special programme to upgrade 800 residential schools

Karnataka has taken a lead role and has become a laboratory in the implementation of NEP. India has about 310 million student community (standard 1 to higher education) and with 25 million being newly added every year, the real challenge lies in making reach the benefits of NEP to all these. The success of NEP will enable creating a new global order, Pradhan pointed out.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

To mark this occasion, Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai launched Admission Module as per NEP-2020. He announced that the new digitalisation and research and development policy focusing on students will be rolled out and the primary and secondary education council will be established with the objective of transforming and empowering knowledge landscape of Karnataka.

Bommai said these policies and programmes will be given due preference in the coming budget amidst constraints. He also advised introducing career guidance and personality development at the secondary education level to realise the goal of creating an equitable society.

He further said that if implemented successfully, the new policy would free the education system from vertical silos, compartmentalisation and closed jacket structure of the teaching-learning process.

Read |89% Indians believe schools should educate children on online safety: Study

He also announced that tablet PCs will be given this year ti those joining first-year degree courses.

