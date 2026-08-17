Karnataka to reserve 7.5% medical, engineering seats for rural government school students

Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday announced a 7.5% reservation for students of rural government schools in professional higher education, including medical and engineering courses. The announcement was made during his Independence Day speech at the Field Marshal Manekshaw Parade Ground in Bengaluru.

The government will implement the Sahaya-Hasta, Hosa-Hasta scheme for rural students along with the reservation provision. The measure is aimed at improving access to professional higher education for students studying in government schools in rural areas. However, the announcement did not provide further details on the eligibility criteria, admission process or when the reservation will be implemented.

The announcement comes alongside a wider set of measures focused on education and technology. Shivakumar also announced the AI Akshara Abhiyana and Coding Gurukula programme, under which artificial intelligence education will be introduced in schools from Class 6. The programme is intended to equip students with skills in AI and coding and prepare them for emerging opportunities in the technology sector.

“We are now entering a new technological era,” Shivakumar said while announcing the initiative. He described the AI and coding programmes as part of a new phase for Karnataka’s students. The government also plans to establish India’s first government-owned AI university in Bengaluru, according to the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister linked these initiatives to the state’s broader focus on improving the quality of schools and colleges. He said an expert committee constituted to reform the examination system is expected to submit its report within two months.

The rural education measures are part of a larger set of announcements focused on youth, education and employment. Shivakumar said the government plans to fill around 72,000 government vacancies within six months. It will also introduce Udyoga Sethu for private-sector job seekers and continue the Udyoga Nidhi initiative.

The Chief Minister said Karnataka’s broader vision was centred on creating opportunities for young people and building a technology-driven economy. The state has set a target of taking its economy to USD 3 trillion, or around Rs 320 lakh crore, by 2047.

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For students from rural government schools, the proposed 7.5% reservation could provide a separate pathway into professional courses such as medicine and engineering. Further details on the quota, including its implementation and admission rules, are expected to clarify how the provision will operate in practice.

(With PTI inputs)