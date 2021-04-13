Karnataka announces new timings for schools, govt offices in some districts due to summer heat

Considering the rising temperature in Kalayana Karnataka districts, the Department of Public Instructions has come out with a change in school hours in the region. As per the order issued by the Additional Commissioner of Public Instruction, Kalaburagi, Nalin Atul, the new schedule for children is 8 am to 1.10 pm. However, the teachers would have to work between 8 am and 1.30 pm.

The order also said that the new schedule should be adjusted to accommodate seven teaching periods, each lasting 40 minutes, and a leisure period of 30 minutes, after the fourth period.

Since there is the possibility of children developing dehydration due to the rising temperature in the region, teachers are asked to mandatorily ring the ‘drinking water bell’ after the second and sixth periods to encourage children to drink water. The order will be implemented in seven districts of Kalaburagi Division and Vijayapura and Bagalkot districts in Belagavi Division.

Earlier, the Karnataka government announced its offices in certain northern districts of the State mainly the Kalayana Karnataka region would function from 8 am to 1.30 pm from April 12 till May end due to the summer heat.

According to the order from the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR), the new timings would be applicable to Vijayapura district in Belagavi division, and all the districts in Bagalkote and Kalaburagi divisions.

The order has been issued after considering the representations from the Karnataka State Government Employees Association. Stating that the timings have been changed from 10 am – 5.30 pm to 8 am – 1.30 pm in these districts in view of the severe summer in April and May, the order asked the government employees to discharge their duties in the changed hours without causing any inconvenience to the public.

Meanwhile, the change would not be applicable for employees who have been instructed to do emergency work, related to COVID-19, by the district’s Deputy Commissioners or CEOs of the Zilla Panchayats.