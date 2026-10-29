Karnataka 2nd PUC timetable 2027 released; check complete schedule here

KSEAB will conduct the 2nd PUC exams 2027 offline in pen-and-paper format across the state of Karnataka for all intermediate second-year students enrolled in schools affiliated with the state board of education.

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Oct 29, 2026 03:54 PM IST
KSEAB 2nd PUC 2027 timetableStudents can check the subject-wise complete KSEAB 2nd PUC 2027 timetable here (Express Photo by Deepak Joshi)
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The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has released the final timetable for the Second Pre-University Course (2nd PUC) examinations 2027. The board will conduct the PUC exam in two sessions — Exam 1 taking place from February 27 to March 18, while Exam 2 is scheduled from May 3 to May 15.

KSEAB will conduct the 2nd PUC exams 2027 offline in pen-and-paper format across the state of Karnataka for all intermediate second-year students enrolled in schools affiliated with the state board of education.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 1 timetable 2027

The KSEAB 2nd PUC 2027 Exam 1 will begin on February 27 with Kannada and Arabic papers. Students can check the complete subject-wise timetable below:

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Date Subjects
February 27 Kannada, Arabic
March 1 English
March 2 Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, French
March 3 Geography, Psychology
March 4 Sociology, Physics
March 5 Accountancy
March 8 Chemistry, Education, Basic Maths
March 9 Economics, Geology
March 11 Hindustani Music and vocational subjects (Electronics and Hardware, Apparels, Madeups and Home Furnishing, Information Technology, Retail, Automobile, Health Care, and Beauty and Wellness)
March 12 Business Studies, Mathematics
March 13 Optional Kannada, Logic, Home Science
March 15 Political Science, Biology, Computer Science
March 16 Statistics, Electronics
March 17 Hindi
March 18 History

The exams scheduled for March 11 will be conducted from 10 am to 12:15 pm.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2 timetable 2027

KSEAB Class 12 students can refer to the table given below to check the 2nd PUC Exam 2 timetable 2027:

Date Subjects
May 3 Kannada, Arabic
May 4 Accountancy, Biology, Geology, Electronics
May 5 Political Science, Computer Science
May 6 History, Chemistry
May 7 Business Studies, Psychology, Education
May 8 Optional Kannada, Physics, Basic Maths
May 11 Hindi
May 12 English
May 13 Sociology, Statistics
May 14 Logic, Geography, Home Science
May 15 Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, French, Hindustani Music, Electronics and Hardware, Apparels Madeups and Home Furnishing, Information Technology, Retail, Automobile, Health Care, Beauty & Wellness

Students appearing for the exam should check the final subject-wise timetable and prepare according to their subject-wise examination dates.

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