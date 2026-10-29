Karnataka 2nd PUC timetable 2027 released; check complete schedule here

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has released the final timetable for the Second Pre-University Course (2nd PUC) examinations 2027. The board will conduct the PUC exam in two sessions — Exam 1 taking place from February 27 to March 18, while Exam 2 is scheduled from May 3 to May 15.

KSEAB will conduct the 2nd PUC exams 2027 offline in pen-and-paper format across the state of Karnataka for all intermediate second-year students enrolled in schools affiliated with the state board of education.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 1 timetable 2027

The KSEAB 2nd PUC 2027 Exam 1 will begin on February 27 with Kannada and Arabic papers. Students can check the complete subject-wise timetable below:

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Date Subjects February 27 Kannada, Arabic March 1 English March 2 Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, French March 3 Geography, Psychology March 4 Sociology, Physics March 5 Accountancy March 8 Chemistry, Education, Basic Maths March 9 Economics, Geology March 11 Hindustani Music and vocational subjects (Electronics and Hardware, Apparels, Madeups and Home Furnishing, Information Technology, Retail, Automobile, Health Care, and Beauty and Wellness) March 12 Business Studies, Mathematics March 13 Optional Kannada, Logic, Home Science March 15 Political Science, Biology, Computer Science March 16 Statistics, Electronics March 17 Hindi March 18 History

The exams scheduled for March 11 will be conducted from 10 am to 12:15 pm.