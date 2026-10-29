Karnataka 2nd PUC timetable 2027 released; check complete schedule here

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has released the final timetable for the Second Pre-University Course (2nd PUC) examinations 2027. The board will conduct the PUC exam in two sessions — Exam 1 taking place from February 27 to March 18, while Exam 2 is scheduled from May 3 to May 15.
KSEAB will conduct the 2nd PUC exams 2027 offline in pen-and-paper format across the state of Karnataka for all intermediate second-year students enrolled in schools affiliated with the state board of education.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 1 timetable 2027
The KSEAB 2nd PUC 2027 Exam 1 will begin on February 27 with Kannada and Arabic papers. Students can check the complete subject-wise timetable below:
|Date
|Subjects
|February 27
|Kannada, Arabic
|March 1
|English
|March 2
|Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, French
|March 3
|Geography, Psychology
|March 4
|Sociology, Physics
|March 5
|Accountancy
|March 8
|Chemistry, Education, Basic Maths
|March 9
|Economics, Geology
|March 11
|Hindustani Music and vocational subjects (Electronics and Hardware, Apparels, Madeups and Home Furnishing, Information Technology, Retail, Automobile, Health Care, and Beauty and Wellness)
|March 12
|Business Studies, Mathematics
|March 13
|Optional Kannada, Logic, Home Science
|March 15
|Political Science, Biology, Computer Science
|March 16
|Statistics, Electronics
|March 17
|Hindi
|March 18
|History
The exams scheduled for March 11 will be conducted from 10 am to 12:15 pm.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2 timetable 2027
KSEAB Class 12 students can refer to the table given below to check the 2nd PUC Exam 2 timetable 2027:
|Date
|Subjects
|May 3
|Kannada, Arabic
|May 4
|Accountancy, Biology, Geology, Electronics
|May 5
|Political Science, Computer Science
|May 6
|History, Chemistry
|May 7
|Business Studies, Psychology, Education
|May 8
|Optional Kannada, Physics, Basic Maths
|May 11
|Hindi
|May 12
|English
|May 13
|Sociology, Statistics
|May 14
|Logic, Geography, Home Science
|May 15
|Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, French, Hindustani Music, Electronics and Hardware, Apparels Madeups and Home Furnishing, Information Technology, Retail, Automobile, Health Care, Beauty & Wellness
Students appearing for the exam should check the final subject-wise timetable and prepare according to their subject-wise examination dates.