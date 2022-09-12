Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary results declared; Know how to check

Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary result 2022: The Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka today declared the Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Results 2022. Students who sat for the examination can check and download their results by visiting the official site-karresults.nic.in.

The State’s School Education Minister, B C Nagesh, took to his Twitter handle on September 8 to announce the Karnataka PUC II result date. “Second PUC Supplementary Exam Result will be declared on 12th September. The result will be available on the website after 11 am,” he tweeted.

Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary result 2022: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official site-karresults.nic.in.

Step 2: You will see the result link on the screen.

Step 3: After clicking on the link, enter the login credentials.

Step 4: Tap on submit once done.

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a print out of your scorecard for further reference.

Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary exam 2022 commenced from August 12, and concluded on August 25. The exam was conducted in two sessions. The timings for morning session exams were from 10:15 am to 1:30 pm, while the afternoon session exams were conducted from 2:15 pm and 5:30 pm.

Karnataka’s 2nd PUC results were declared on June 18. A total of 61.88 percent of students passed the examination. Only those students, who were unable to clear the examination, sat for the supplementary exam. To qualify the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam, students need to obtain at least 35 percent marks.

The Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka was established in 1966 and consists of more than 2,770 board exam centres across the state of Karnataka.