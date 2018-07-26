Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary results 2018: Results declared, check at karresults.nic.in, pue.kar.nic.in

Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary results 2018: All the candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the results through the official websites, kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in and pue.kar.nic.in Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary results 2018: All the candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the results through the official websites, kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in and pue.kar.nic.in

Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary results 2018: Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka has declared the results of 2nd PUC supplementary examinations on Thursday, July 26. All the candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the results through the official websites, kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in and pue.kar.nic.in. This year, a total of 6.90 lakh students appeared for the for the PUC 2nd exam which were held between March 1 and 17.

In the annual exam results that were released on April 30, 68 PU colleges have recorded 100 per cent passes, while in 118 PU colleges score 0. The overall pass percentage has been improved to 59.56 per cent, a sharp increase of 7.18 per cent from 52.38 per cent in 2017. total of 3,37,860 female and 3,52,292 male students appeared for the PUC 2nd exam this year.

Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary results 2018

The board has taken stringent security measures to prevent any sort of malpractice. Every examination halls were kept under CCTV surveillance, and to prevent paper leak, each packet carried unique Quick Response (QR) codes.

This year also, the girls have outperformed boys, 67.11 per cent girls have cleared the examination successfully, while 52.3 per cent are boys. The pass percentage of rural colleges is 59.95 per cent which is higher than urban colleges (59.45 per cent). Among streams, the highest marks are secured in the science stream which is 597 while 595 marks in the commerce and arts stream.

