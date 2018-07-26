Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary results 2018: Results at 1 pm, check at karresults.nic.in

PUC Supplementary result 2018: 2nd PUC results will be available at karresults.nic.in PUC Supplementary result 2018: 2nd PUC results will be available at karresults.nic.in

Karnataka PUC 2nd results 2018: The results for the pre-university 2nd supplementary examinations, which were conducted by the Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka will be declared on Thursday at 1 pm. Once out, students can check the official website – kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in and pue.kar.nic.in. The annual exam results were released on April 30. A total of 6.90 lakh students appeared for the for the PUC 2nd exam which were held between March 1 and 17.

This year, 68 PU colleges have recorded 100 per cent passes, while in 118 PU colleges score 0. However, the overall pass percentage has improved with by 7.18 per cent from 52.38 per cent in 2017 to 59.56 per cent. A total of 3,37,860 female and 3,52,292 male students appeared for the PUC 2nd exam this year.

This year, the board had taken stringent security measures to prevent any sort of unethical practice. Every examination halls were kept under CCTV surveillance, and to prevent paper leak, each packet carried unique Quick Response (QR) codes

Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2018: How to check

Step 1: Go to any of the websites mentioned above.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for Karnataka II PUC results 2018.

Step 3: Fill in your registration number and other details.

Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download your results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

This year too, girls have outperformed boys by scoring 67.11 per cent while boys are at 52.3 per cent. The pass percentage of rural colleges is 59.95 per cent which is higher than urban colleges (59.45 per cent). Among streams, the highest marks are secured in the science stream which is 597 while 595 marks in the commerce and arts stream.

