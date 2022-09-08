scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 08, 2022

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022 declared: Know steps to download

Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary result 2022: Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check and download their results at the official website — karresults.nic.in.

Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary result 2022, karresults.nic.in, How to check Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary result 2022, Department of Pre-University Education, How to download Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary result 2022Candidates are required to obtain at least 35% marks to qualify for the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam.(Representational image/unsplash.com)

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022: The Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka has declared the Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Results 2022 today i.e. September 8. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check and download their results at the official website — karresults.nic.in.

Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary exam 2022 was conducted in two sessions i.e. morning and afternoon from August 12, and was concluded on August 25. The morning session exams were conducted from 10:15 am to 1:30 pm, and the afternoon session exams were held from 2:15 pm till 5:30 pm.
Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary result 2022: Steps to download

Step 1: Go to the official website — karresults.nic.in.

Step 2: The result link will be shown on the screen.

Step 3: Tap the result link and enter the login credentials.

Step 4: Once done, tap on submit.

Step 5: Your result will be shown on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a print out of your result for future use.

Also Read |CBSE Class 12th Compartment Result Declared: How to download marksheet

This year, Karnataka’s 2nd PUC results were released on June 18. A total of 61.88 per cent of students qualified for the examination.  Only those candidates, who failed to clear the examination, appeared for the supplementary exam. Students were required to obtain at least 35 per cent marks to clear the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam.

The Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka was established in 1966 and contains more than 2,770 board exam centres within the state of Karnataka.


First published on: 08-09-2022 at 06:11:37 pm
