Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022 declared: Know steps to download

Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022: The Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka has declared the Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Results 2022 today i.e. September 8. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check and download their results at the official website — karresults.nic.in.
Step 1: Go to the official website — karresults.nic.in.
Step 2: The result link will be shown on the screen.
Step 3: Tap the result link and enter the login credentials.
Step 4: Once done, tap on submit.
Step 5: Your result will be shown on the screen.
Step 6: Download and take a print out of your result for future use.
This year, Karnataka’s 2nd PUC results were released on June 18. A total of 61.88 per cent of students qualified for the examination. Only those candidates, who failed to clear the examination, appeared for the supplementary exam. Students were required to obtain at least 35 per cent marks to clear the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam.
The Department of Pre-University Education, Karnataka was established in 1966 and contains more than 2,770 board exam centres within the state of Karnataka.